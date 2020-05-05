Police investigating damage to SculptureWalk sculptures

Breaking News
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating damage to two sculptures associated with the SculptureWalk Sioux Falls. 

According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, $16,000 worth of damage occurred to the sculpture “Protection” near Lucky’s Bar on Phillips Avenue between 10th and 11th Streets.  

Clemens said another sculpture “A day in the park” was damaged near 9th street and Main Avenue. He did not have an estimate on how much damage was caused.

Police are investigating both incidents.

Photo from SculptureWalk Sioux Falls.

