SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say speed could have been a factor in a deadly crash involving teenagers.

The Friday afternoon crash closed down a portion of Southeastern Avenue between 57th and 69th Street.

Investigators say a teenager was driving an Alfa Romeo four-door sedan when it collided with a Chevrolet Impala, killing a 78-year-old woman.

The crash is still under investigation but police say alcohol and drugs were not involved.