Police investigating crash in western Sioux Falls

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a crash over the noon hour in western Sioux Falls.

When KELOLAND News crew arrived, police and other first responders were on scene.

The crash happened on 12th Street, just east of Marion Road. At least one vehicle had to be towed away.

Right now we are still waiting to hear from police on the exact details on the crash.

Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 