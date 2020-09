As the country is remembering the legacy and service of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Augustana University President and former U.S. Representative Stephanie Herseth Sandlin is sharing her thoughts about how the justice impacted her world. From 2003 to 2011 Herseth Sandlin represented South Dakota in the House of Representatives in Washington, where she also studied at Georgetown University.

"I took a women in law course during my junior year of college at Georgetown," Herseth Sandlin said. "I had already intended to go to law school at some point. And that just solidified it for me, because a number of the cases that we studied in that course in the early 90s, she had been involved in in the 70s."