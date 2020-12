SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a Christmas Day incident.

Just before 7 a.m. Friday, emergency crews were called to an apartment near 15th Street and Kennedy Avenue — in the eastern part of town. They found a man in a stairwell with life threatening injuries from a suspected beating.

Police were eventually able to identify the victim but at this time do not have any suspects or details on what led to the incident.