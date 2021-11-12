Police investigating catalytic converter thefts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police were called to the northeast part of the city around 10 p.m. last night after someone noticed a man underneath a vehicle.

The witness was able to give officers a good description of the suspect and the truck he drove off in.

“It was a short time later officers found that same truck driving around, there was some pretty good detail on the description on that, and so we were able to figure out that’s who it was,” Officer Sam Clemens said.

Police arrested Scott Ludwig on charges of intentional damage to property, tampering with a vehicle, and theft.

Investigators say they don’t know yet if he’s responsible for over catalytic converter thefts.