SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police and the Department of Transportation are investigating banners that a group hung over bridges along Interstate 29.

“One said ‘Better Dead, Than Red’, ‘Patriot Front Us’ and the other said ‘No White Guilt’,” officer Sam Clemens said.

Clemens says authorities are still looking for the people involved. The Department of Transportation took down the signs.