Police investigating attempted robbery in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an attempted robbery that happened early Thursday morning.
Just after midnight officers were called to a convenience store at 15th and Cliff Avenue. Police say a man walked into the store and picked up some items and then he went to the counter and demanded money.
“The employee didn’t notice any weapons, didn’t feel threatened at that point. Basically told the gentleman he wasn’t going to do that. And the gentleman left,” Sergeant Rob Forster said.
Police say the description of the suspect is limited but he was wearing a red bandana and a dark colored sweatshirt.