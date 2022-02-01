SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an attempted robbery at an ATM.

It happened last night near 12th and Western. Police say a woman was in her car at the ATM and was withdrawing cash.

“Once the cash came out, as she was grabbing it, there was some other guy that came walking up and tried to grab the cash from her. She was able to hold onto it and kind of yelled at him and then he went into a car, it was the car that was parked behind her,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say the man got into his car and then drove away. No arrests have been made.