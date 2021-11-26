Police investigating attempted armed robbery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery from overnight.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday. Sgt. Sean Kooistra with the Sioux Falls Police Department says a man walked into a business near 12th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The employee told police the suspect had a firearm and demanded money.

“In this situation however the clerk refused to give them money and the suspect ended up leaving the scene on foot,” Sgt. Kooistra said.

The man is described as wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes, a grey sweatshirt and was carrying a black bag. He was also wearing a blue mask.

Police are still looking for the man and are currently reviewing surveillance video.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 