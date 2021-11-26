Police investigating attempted armed robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery from overnight.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday. Sgt. Sean Kooistra with the Sioux Falls Police Department says a man walked into a business near 12th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The employee told police the suspect had a firearm and demanded money.

“In this situation however the clerk refused to give them money and the suspect ended up leaving the scene on foot,” Sgt. Kooistra said.

The man is described as wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes, a grey sweatshirt and was carrying a black bag. He was also wearing a blue mask.

Police are still looking for the man and are currently reviewing surveillance video.