SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials with the Sioux Falls Police Department and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue are investigating a possible arson and vandalism discovered Tuesday morning.

According to Sgt. Aaron Nyberg with the SFPD, a man found someone had burned the inside of his vehicle. Police discovered it happened sometime after Sunday afternoon when items were placed in the vehicle in an attempt to burn it up.

The fire extinguished itself and wasn’t found until Tuesday.