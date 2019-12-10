Police investigating armed robbery near downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls authorities are investigating after a man robbed a business near downtown at gunpoint.

It happened at the Get N’ Go near 14th Street and Cliff Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.  Officials say a man wearing a black hoodie and a scarf went into the building and showed a gun. 

Authorities say he was able to get away with some cash, but we don’t know how much. According to officials, he drove away in a vehicle, but we don’t know what the vehicle looked like.

Police say they don’t believe there’s any danger to the public.

