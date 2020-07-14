Police investigating armed robbery in western Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department are investigating an armed overnight robbery at a Sioux Falls gas station Tuesday.

Police say shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Get n’ Go at the intersection of West 12th street and South West Avenue.

Authorities say the suspected walked into the store with a firearm and demanded money. When the suspect had the money, he fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a man anywhere from 5-foot, 10-inches to 6-feet tall and was wearing a mask. The investigation is ongoing.

Police believe there is no danger to the public.