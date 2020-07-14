Police investigating armed robbery in western Sioux Falls

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department are investigating an armed overnight robbery at a Sioux Falls gas station Tuesday. 

Police say shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Get n’ Go at the intersection of West 12th street and South West Avenue.

Authorities say the suspected walked into the store with a firearm and demanded money. When the suspect had the money, he fled in an unknown direction. 

The suspect is described as a man anywhere from 5-foot, 10-inches to 6-feet tall and was wearing a mask. The investigation is ongoing. 

Police believe there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests