SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a robbery where the suspect was armed with a knife.

It happened around 7:30 last night at a grocery store near 18th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Police say a man walked in and showed an employee the knife. He got some cash out of the register then took off running.

He is described as a white man, about 5-foot two wearing dark clothes. Police are reviewing surveillance video as they investigate the robbery.