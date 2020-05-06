Police investigating armed robbery at Sioux Falls convenience store

Police in Sioux Falls are looking for the suspect that robbed a convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a man wearing a blue mask and black clothing used a handgun to rob the Get N Go at 15th St and S. Cliff Ave. The suspect left with cigarettes and cash.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6th, this man used a handgun to rob the Get N Go at 15th St and S Cliff Ave. The suspect left with cash and cigarettes. If anyone has information, call CrimeStoppers 367-7007 or use the CrimeStoppers P3 app. /713 pic.twitter.com/Rpq8Jc5xd9 — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) May 6, 2020

The suspect is described as 5’8″ and 250 pounds. If you have any information on this robbery, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 367-7007.

