Police investigating armed robbery at Sioux Falls convenience store

Police in Sioux Falls are looking for the suspect that robbed a convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a man wearing a blue mask and black clothing used a handgun to rob the Get N Go at 15th St and S. Cliff Ave. The suspect left with cigarettes and cash.

The suspect is described as 5’8″ and 250 pounds. If you have any information on this robbery, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 367-7007.

