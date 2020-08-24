Police investigating an attempted kidnapping in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police are investigating an attempted kidnapping.

Police say around 6:30 Sunday night, a woman was walking near 9th Street and Cliff Avenue when a man drove up and started talking to her. The woman ignored the man and kept walking. The man then got out of the car, grabbed the woman, and tried pulling her towards the car.

“She said at some point she was able to dial a friend or relative and he heard somebody say hello on the phone and she thinks that kind of spooked him and she let go of her and drove away,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

The woman told police she believed he was a Hispanic man, about 5’5″ and around 30-years old. He was driving a black BMW.