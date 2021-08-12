Police investigating after man stabbed 7 times in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a stabbing in the eastern part of the city.

Police say just before midnight on Wednesday, August 11, a 23-year-old man was walking along the 600 Block of North Cleveland Avenue when another man began to approach him in the opposite direction. Then, the man that approached the victim tried to punch him before the man stabbed him 7 times.

According to police, the victim was stabbed in the leg, arm, and back. The injuries were considered serious, but non-life-threatening. The victim said the suspect was a black man under 6-feet tall.

Authorities say there are buildings in the area and are looking into the surveillance video from them.