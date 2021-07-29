Police investigating after man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a little after this 5 a.m. Thursday, a man was in found in front of a home with a gunshot wound to his foot.

Police are still trying to figure out what happened because the man wouldn’t give the officer any information.

“We don’t know how the gunshot happened. If there were other people involved. Where it exactly took place. Not sure if it was in that area or if it happened somewhere else,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

This is the second case where a person was shot this week. Right now police don’t believe they are connected.