SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a shoplifting at a local convenience store. The initial call came in as a robbery at the store near the corner of 10th Street and 12th Street in central Sioux Falls.

“The clerk believes was a teenager. He ended up taking some items like some pop and made a comment that he wasn’t going to pay for it and showed a handgun. It wasn’t ever pointed at the clerk.”

Police say no one was hurt. At this time no arrests have been made.