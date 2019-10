SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Sioux Falls early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. near the parking lot of the Carnegie Town Hall, at 10th Street and Main Avenue.

Officers found a 37-year-old man who had been shot. He later died at the hospital.

Police have been interviewing witnesses, but no arrests have been made.

