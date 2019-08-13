Police investigating 44 car vandalisms in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls police are searching for vandals.

Over the last few days, someone has smashed or shot out windows on at least 44 cars.

The crimes are becoming more common. Police got 15 reports over the weekend. There were 29 more just Monday night.

No neighborhood appears to be immune. The vandalisms are happening all over town.

Broken out vehicle windows are becoming a familiar sight for Sioux Falls Police.

“It’s not just one neighborhood has been singled out. There has been multiple cars on the street but it has ranged anywhere from the northeast all the way down to southwest. So there is no pattern at this point but we have seen quite a few of those,” Sioux Falls Police Sgt. Paul Creviston said.

Creviston says the crimes all happened during the evening and involved cars parked on the street.

“All of these have been broken car windows, whether it be rocks or BBs, things of that nature or what the damage has been done to them,” Creviston said.

Jeromy Munce owns Certified Autoglass. The last couple of days his business has been busy with calls.

“Typically through the season we can count on different things through the year. Deer season we get deer hits but yeah, usually the first warm weather and after schools out, that’s when we typically see vandalism but this is kind of new this late in the year right before school is going back in again,” Munce said.

Munce says it’s unfortunate because it’s not cheap to fix the damage.

“No one puts this money aside every year to plan for vandalism,” Munce said.

Creviston says right now officers are working on getting home surveillance footage around town to try and locate a suspect vehicle.