SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are currently investigating two separate robberies that took place within less than 24 hours of each other.

The first robbery was just after 5 pm yesterday evening at the First Premier Bank on 14th and Minnesota.

Police report that a suspect had entered the bank and made a comment to the clerk who then activated an alarm. The suspect then left.

The second robbery was at 6:50 this morning at a Get’N’Go also on 14th and Minnesota.

A man had walked in and indicated that he had a weapon with him. After receiving some cash, he left.

Police are now analyzing surveillance video from Get’N’Go and waiting for the video from First Premier Bank

The Sioux Falls Police Department are investigating both robberies and do not believe they are connected.