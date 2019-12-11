Police investigating 12th robbery in a month

Another day, another robbery. This time a suspect with a gun targeted a business on the Southwest side of Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls Police Department’s latest investigation brings the total to 12 robberies in just one month. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect caught in the act.

A white man walked into the Get N’ Go on West 57th Street near I-29 Tuesday night. Police say he showed a gun, took money, and ran away. Witnesses say he’s 5’5″, has blue eyes, and was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, a black hat, a black and white scarf and gloves.

“The investigators are looking in to see if this individual is related to other robberies. We can’t definitively say at this point whether he was or not,” Sgt. Sean Kooistra said.

Kooistra is talking about any similarities with a dozen other recent robbery reports we’ve been following since November 10. Just Monday, someone robbed the Get N’ Go near 14th Street and Cliff Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Police say a man wearing a black hoodie and a scarf went into the building and showed a gun. Authorities say he was able to get some cash before driving away.

KELOLAND News has compiled a list of other targeted businesses in the city. Kooistra says if more happen, the employees of these businesses should keep this in mind.

“It certainly is not worth life or injury to anyone to try to take actions into your own hands,” Kooistra said.

If you have any information about the robberies, call CrimeStoppers at 367-7007 or use the P3 tips app.