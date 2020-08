SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police need your help to find more than a dozen dirt bikes that were stolen from a storage unit over the weekend.

Authorities say sometime between Aug. 1-3 went into a storage unit near Marion Road and Bluebird Avenue in the west central part of the city.

Investigators say 12 to 15 dirt bikes were stolen, each valued around $2,500.

Police say there was surveillance video in the area.