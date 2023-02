SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a weekend stabbing in the central part of the city.

Early Sunday morning, a woman reported she’d been attacked by a group of people and stabbed in the leg.

She said she didn’t know where she was when it happened.

Police believe they found the crime scene near 14th Street and Summit Avenue.

They’re still working to figure out who was involved.