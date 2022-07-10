SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a shots-fired call on the west side of Sioux Falls that left an SUV with three bullet holes in the windshield, but no one’s hurt.

It happened at 4:30 Sunday morning near a mobile home park south of 12th Street.

Police say the owner of the SUV is being uncooperative, but officers did find one shell casing at the scene.

Right now, police are calling it a reckless discharge of a firearm because they’re not sure if the shooter had any intended target. So far, no one’s in custody.