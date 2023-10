SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are trying to find the people who pulled guns on a victim and stole his car.

Officers say Sunday night, the victim gave a ride to a man and a woman to an address on the southwest side of the city.

That’s when police say both suspects pulled out guns, threatened the victim and demanded the car keys.

Authorities found the vehicle later, but have not found the two suspects.