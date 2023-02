MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Mitchell Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a recent theft.

Photo from the Mitchell Police Department.

Officials say a white trailer was stolen from a parking lot in the 1400 block of West 8th Street just after 2 p.m. Sunday.

A black SUV was seen pulling the trailer away.

If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call Mithcell Area Crime Stoppers.