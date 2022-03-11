SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating another case of someone shooting at houses.

Police say the gunshots happened around 8 on Thursday morning just south of 12th Street and Sertoma Avenue.

Investigators say two houses, a car and a shed were hit by bullets.

Police are trying to figure out if this case is connected to two other gunshot reports in the same area last week.

“Thankfully nobody was injured, that’s probably the main thing with this. But somebody has been shooting a gun and that’s what we are trying to figure out now is really what’s been going on, why they been shooting it,” Sioux Falls Police officer Sam Clemmens said.

Police say in last week’s gunshot reports on Tayberry Avenue, no damage was found.