MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Mitchell are asking for the public’s help in solving recent vandalisms in the central part of the city.

Authorities say they happened between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Several vehicles parked in the 400 block, 500 block and 800 block of North Duff Street had windshields smashed by an unknown person.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call 605-996-1700.