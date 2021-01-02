Police investigate Sioux Falls armed robbery

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery at a business on the west side of Sioux Falls.
The call came around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a robbery at the business in the area of 26th and Marion.
Police say a subject threatened employees with a weapon and demanded money. He took the money and ran off, westbound from the business.
No one was hurt.
The robber is described as a white male, around five-feet tall with a slender build wearing a black ski mask and a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans and tennis shoes.
If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.