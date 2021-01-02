Police investigate Sioux Falls armed robbery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery at a business on the west side of Sioux Falls.

The call came around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a robbery at the business in the area of 26th and Marion.

Police say a subject threatened employees with a weapon and demanded money. He took the money and ran off, westbound from the business.

No one was hurt.

The robber is described as a white male, around five-feet tall with a slender build wearing a black ski mask and a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans and tennis shoes.

If you have information call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 