Police investigate Sioux Falls armed robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- High schools in Minnesota can finally start their winter sports seasons next week after being halted mid-November. Now with new guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, the State High School League is allowing member schools to start practice on January 4.

"They announced yesterday that we would be able to start on January 14 with our first competition. Hopefully, we'll be able to do that if something doesn't spike in the next two weeks," Pipestone head boys basketball coach Todd Tinklenberg said.

The MSHSL is following guidance put forth in a new document released by the department of health. The new document requires mask usage by all participants during practices and competitions, with the exception made for sports where masking may cause additional safety concerns. Basketball and hockey players will be required to wear masks while competing.

"It's going to be a challenge, in the fact that, I think it's going to be a little bit hard for them to get in condition early. I think once they are in good basketball shape, I don't think it's going to be a problem," Tinklenberg said.

"I know there are some concerns, some health concerns from the kids, from the parents, from the coaches," Luverne head girls basketball coach TJ Newgard said. "I'm not 100 percent sure on what the science is behind that. I have not seen any stats that they show this helps this, or anything of the sort. I would actually like to see how they came up with that."

Newgard is unsure about the new guidance.

"Hopefully, someone comes out and says maybe this isn't the greatest idea for players on the court. I am fully with having players on the bench, coaches being masked, things like that," he said.

Both Tinklenberg and Newgard said they aren't concerned that players won't abide by the rule, because they just want to play.

"The biggest thing is trying to keep them up and you know, trying to maneuver things, if you get hooked, getting fouled or whatever, but I think it's going to work. The bottom line is, if we want to play basketball, this is something we have to do. I think they'll adjust just fine," Tinklenberg said.

"They just want to get out and play, so if it's something they have to do, they're going to do it," Newgard said.