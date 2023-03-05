SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating shots-fired in a southwest Sioux Falls neighborhood.

Officers responded to the area of 44th Street and Marion Road around 4:30 Sunday morning. There’s been a heavy police presence in the neighborhood since then. They’ve also blocked traffic into the area.

A resident who lives across the street tells KELOLAND News he heard as many as 16 shots fired in multiple exchanges.

