RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are currently asking for the public’s help locating two people allegedly connected to a shooting.

Late Monday night, police were dispatched to a residence in central Rapid City for a report of a shooting.

A man was found with a gunshot wound and transported to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently trying to locate 30-year-old Brandy High Wolf of Pine Ridge and 30-year-old Brittany Rodriguez of Rapid City, who are being sought for questioning about the incident.

They may be armed and should not be approached.