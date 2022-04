SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a crash involving a school bus.

A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene, near the corner of 14th Street and Cliff Avenue, which is near downtown Sioux Falls.

The crash shut down one lane of traffic on 14th Street.

While our camera was there, people were helping kids off the bus and having them get into vans.

KELOLAND News has contacted the police and will continue to update this story as more information is made available.