SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police Department and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said via email there will be a news conference Sunday at 11:30 a.m “related to the shooting investigation” in Hartford, S.D. last night and the following events that occurred in the City of Sioux Falls Sunday morning.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum and Cpt. Josh Phillips, with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, will be leading the conference.

No further information has been released on the shooting incident at this time.

KELOLAND News will be live streaming the press conference and providing live updates on Twitter.