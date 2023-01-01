SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls.

Officers responded to West 28th Street and South Lake Avenue, which is west of the Augustana University campus, just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 22-year-old man received multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

The man was talking to officers at the scene before he was taken to the hospital, according to officials.

Police are working on leads they hope will lead them to the shooter.

We expect to learn more information about their investigation during Tuesday morning’s briefing by police, which we will live-stream on KELOLAND.com