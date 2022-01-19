Police investigate multiple reports of car vandalism

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating several reports of vandalism to cars across the city.

In most of the cases, the windows were broken on the vehicles.

“We don’t have any way of knowing if these are connected, but it’s not necessarily concentrated. There was a few of them in the central part, some of them east, some of them west,” Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens said.

Investigators are trying to find people who may have surveillance videos in the neighborhoods that were impacted.

Anyone with information on the vandalisms is asked to call police or crime stoppers