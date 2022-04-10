SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a shots-fired call inside an apartment complex on the east side of Sioux Falls.

The call came in as a weapons violation just after 1:30 Sunday morning in the 42-hundred block of East 12th Street.

Police say someone fired a gun multiple times in the building.

Authorities say no one was seriously hurt and, at this time, no one has been arrested, however, there is no suspect threat to the public.

We expect to learn more about the incident during Monday morning’s briefing by Sioux Falls police.