SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police were kept busy overnight at a Sioux Falls Apartment complex.

Sioux Falls police responded to the Arnold’s Park Apartments at West Bailey Street and North Prairie Avenue at 10 p.m. Sunday for reports of gunshots. Our news crew was on scene and captured video. Police say a shot was fired inside the building. No one was hurt.

The incident is under investigation. We hope to find out more later this morning at a police briefing at 10:30 a.m.