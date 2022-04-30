RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

According to officials, officers were dispatched to an alley in the 200 block of E. Monroe Street just before 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a male who had sustained a gun wound.

The male was later pronounced dead on the scene.

26-year-old Julion Graham, who was acquaintances with the deceased, has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Based on witness statements and video surveillance, officials say a physical altercation took place between Graham and the deceased. Police say Grahm was being beaten by a blunt instrument when he shot the other male.

At this time, Graham has been arrested for Possession of a Firearm – Prior Felony Drug Conviction.

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.

This investigation remains ongoing.

KELOLAND News will continue to update on this situation as more information becomes available.