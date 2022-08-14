SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls.

It happened just before 6 Saturday evening on West 85th Street and South Hughes Avenue.

Police say a pickup, heading west on 85th, collided with a motorcycle also traveling westbound.

A woman passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene. A Sioux Falls man driving the motorcycle has severe injuries.

Police re-routed traffic from the area while they worked the scene.

No further information has been given at this time.

