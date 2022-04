SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery at a Sioux Falls convenience store.

It happened just after 2:30 Saturday morning at the Cubby’s on North Cliff Avenue.

Police say a black man, dressed in dark clothing and wearing a surgical mask, pointed a handgun at the clerk.

Police say the gunman then took money and left the store.

No one was hurt.