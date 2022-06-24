RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police say a man is in custody after shooting in a basement — when he wasn’t even supposed to have a gun.

Authorities say 32-year-old Gilbert Mesteth IV shot another person in the basement of a home in the 600 block of Farlow avenue. They say the victim had superficial injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Mesteth is charged with aggravated assault, possessing a firearm as a former violent offender, and a parole violation.

The incident is still under investigation.