Police: Internal review underway for disorderly conduct arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man faces charges after being arrested at the scene of a crash on Friday.

While officers investigated a crash on West 41st Street and South Carolyn Avenue, a man was livestreaming as they worked. A short time later, Mark Burgess, 35, joined the man who was livestreaming in the area. Burgess yelled profanities and obscenities at police.

The officer investigating the crash called for assistance and two more officers arrived. When the officers tried to detain Burgess, he tried to run off. He was charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing and resisting arrest.

There is an internal review underway into the officers’ actions due to the use of force to take Burgess into custody.

Police did not want to offer any further comment, adding the officer will testify in court about his actions in the arrest.