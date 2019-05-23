Police in Yankton investigating string of vandalisms

Yankton Police are investigating a string of vandalisms on the southwest side of the city.

Officers say the vandals damaged city and private property near the intersection of Second and Walnut Streets.

The damage includes broken windows, spray paintings and other broken items.

Police are still totaling the damage, but at least one area had more than $3,000 worth of damage.

Anyone with information on the vandalisms is asked to call Yankton Police.