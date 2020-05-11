Breaking News
Sunday’s COVID-19 update: Active cases and recoveries rise

Police in Sioux Falls searching for missing woman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Sioux Falls Police SFPD

Police in Sioux Falls need your help locating a missing a woman.

82-year-old Elizabeth Owl King was last seen at an assisted living 146 N Sycamore Ave.

King is described as Native American, 5’5″, and 145 lbs. She is driving a 2011 gray Ford Taurus, with the license plate 24B413.

Police say she maybe going to her home in Dupree, S.D. or she may also be going to Martin, S.D.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests