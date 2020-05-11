Police in Sioux Falls searching for missing woman

Police in Sioux Falls need your help locating a missing a woman.

82-year-old Elizabeth Owl King was last seen at an assisted living 146 N Sycamore Ave.

King is described as Native American, 5’5″, and 145 lbs. She is driving a 2011 gray Ford Taurus, with the license plate 24B413.

Police say she maybe going to her home in Dupree, S.D. or she may also be going to Martin, S.D.