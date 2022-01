UPDATED at 8:20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say Luann was located safely.

Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Luann Greear left her home on foot near 26/Bahnson around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police say she suffers from dementia.

She was last seen wearing a blue parka with a fur hood, blue jeans and brown jeans.

You’re asked to call police if you see Luann.