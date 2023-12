SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old, Carlos Castillo.

He is 5’7″, and has brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and white Air Force ones in the area of 33rd and Lyndale Ave on Thursday.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the Sioux Falls Police Department.