Police in Sioux Falls respond to 33 crashes Wednesday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter weather impacted roads in Sioux Falls and throughout KELOLAND Wednesday morning.

The slick roads caused multiple crashes and traffic delays in the city. KELOLAND News Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard took a photo of one crash at 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue.

Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said police responded to six crashes on Tuesday night from 9 p.m. to midnight. He said authorities responded to 33 crashes from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The City of Sioux Falls said it had 27 trucks out sanding emergency routes at 7 a.m. Once the emergency routes were cleared, secondary and school zones will be sanded.

Dustin Hansen with the Sioux Falls Streets Department said said the roads seemed a bit slushy, but the bridges were already freezing over again.

“And then what happened was we got a little bit warmer temperatures… on the ground and the air temperatures were a bit cold which made that slushy stuff freeze back to the roads,” Hansen said.

Authorities are reminding drivers to take extra time for travel and to slow down.