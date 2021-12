SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old.

Police say Lisi Ponce was last seen in the area of 14th Street and 3rd Avenue. Ponce is described as 5’2″, 130 pounds. She has last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.

If you have any information on where she’s located, you’re asked to call police.